Sep. 21, 2022 9:06 AM ETVanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), XLF, BND, VTIVCSH, SP500, COMP.IND, DJIBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Exchange traded funds listed in the U.S. garnered net capital inflows of $43.18B during August. The inflow marked the segment’s fourth consecutive month of positive flows, according to data generated from ETFGI.

Despite an S&P 500 (SP500) decline of 3.9% during the month, along with a drop in the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) and Dow (DJI) of 4.1% and 3.4%, exchange traded funds still pulled in net new capital.

The August injection of cash has driven net inflows up to $386.21B for the full 2022 year, which is the second highest year-to-date inflows ever recorded. The only higher YTD inflows up until this point came in 2021 when Wall Street accumulated $594.41B.

Of the $43.18B in monthly inflows, 35% came from five exchange traded funds which together amassed $15.01B on the month. See below the top five August ETF inflow leaders along with their August inflows and year-to-date price action:

No. 5: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) +$2.46B and -20.3%.

No. 4: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) $2.56B and -7.2%.

No. 3: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) +$2.58B and -13.6%.

No. 2: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) +$3.62B and -19.3%.

No. 1: Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) +$3.85B and -17.1%.

In broader financial news, stock index futures remain choppy on Wednesday with the Fed rate decision coming this afternoon.

