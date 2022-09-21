IIOT-OXYS gets six-figure sub-contract from state DOT for bridge monitoring
Sep. 21, 2022 8:50 AM ETIIOT-OXYS, Inc. (ITOX)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- IIOT-OXYS (OTCPK:ITOX) said Wednesday it received a formal six-figure sub-contract from a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) of a major northeast state in the U.S.
- This extends its original contract with the agency to continue monitoring multiple bridges from July 2022 through June 2023.
- "With this contract in hand, we're confident of our earlier guidance, which anticipates that the momentum of Q2's revenue will continue into Q3 and H2 of 2022. We expect Q3 revenue will match or exceed Q2's revenues, and revenue for the H2 will exceed that generated in H1. In total, we are optimistic of our projections for total revenue in 2022 to return to 2019 levels," said ITOX CEO Cliff Emmons.
- "We are also pursuing additional collaborations to expand our structural health monitoring business in both the U.S. and worldwide," he added.
Comments