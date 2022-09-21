Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) sees its fast-charging G9 SUV as a key demand driver ahead of the scheduled start of deliveries in October.

The Chinese automaker announced details on its G9 vehicles, including six separate series. Pricing for the new model will begin at 309,900RMB and reach up to 469,900 RMB, or about $44K to $67K.

"G9 is a fusion of many technical innovations woven together into an elegant design and marks a significant milestone after eight years of dedication,” CEO He Xiaopeng said during the launch event. “We believe it will become the new benchmark for smart EVs, representing the last step before the realization of truly autonomous vehicles.”

He added that the vehicle is the fastest charging mass-production SUV currently available to consumers.

Brian Gu, president and honorary vice chairman at Xpeng (XPEV), told CNBC that the company expects demand for the SUV to outstrip its already-popular P7 model by the end of 2023. The P7 is currently the manufacturer’s most popular model, followed by the P5 and G3 models.

Read more on recent China EV sales trends.