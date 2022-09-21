ShiftPixy slumps 24% on pricing $5M private placement
Sep. 21, 2022 8:53 AM ETPIXYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- ShiftPixy (PIXY) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for a private placement of stocks and warrants .
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$5M.
- In the private placement, company has agreed to sell 416,667 shares together with warrants to purchase up to 833,334 shares of common stock.
- Each share of common stock and two accompanying common warrants are being sold together at a combined purchase price of $12.00.
- Net proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
- Placement expected to close on September 23, 2022.
- Stock dips 24% pre-market.
