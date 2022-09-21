ShiftPixy slumps 24% on pricing $5M private placement

Sep. 21, 2022 8:53 AM ETPIXYBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • ShiftPixy (PIXYhas entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single U.S. institutional investor for a private placement of stocks and warrants .
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$5M.
  • In the private placement, company has agreed to sell 416,667 shares together with warrants to purchase up to 833,334 shares of common stock.
  • Each share of common stock and two accompanying common warrants are being sold together at a combined purchase price of $12.00.
  • Net proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures.
  • Placement expected to close on September 23, 2022.
  • Stock dips 24% pre-market.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.