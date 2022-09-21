Amazon's Twitch cuts revenue-split terms with biggest streamers
Sep. 21, 2022 8:56 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)GOOG, METABy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Some of the biggest streaming channels operators on Amazon-owned Twitch (NASDAQ:AMZN) are about to make a little less for their efforts.
- Twitch has reportedly negotiated new premium subscription terms with some of it larger streamers which had been earning a 70%-30% revenue split with the streaming platform company. Under those terms, the streamer had earned 70% of the revenue from its subscriptions, which Twitch took the remaining 30% in revenue.
- However, according to a report from the Verge, those streamers will still collect 70% of their subscription sales on the first $100,000 they earn. After that, the revenue spilt will drop down to 50-50 between the streamer and Twitch.
- The changes won't take effect until June 1, 2023, and won't impact streamers until their contract with Twitch is up for renewal.
- The new terms are in line with the 50-50 subscription revenue split that currently applies to the majority of Twitch's streamers.
- In August, Twitch said it would allow its partners to live-stream their content to other services such as YouTube (GOOG) and Facebook Live (META).
