U.S. dollar hit fresh two-decade high after Putin's move to mobilize more troops

The U.S. dollar climbed to a new 20-year high in early Wednesday morning trading after Russia President Vladimir Putin decided to mobilize 300K more troops in the country's war against Ukraine. That comes on top of what will likely be another jumbo interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve's policymaking arm this afternoon.

Specifically, the U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, rose as high as 0.6% to 110.87, as Putin's first national address since the invasion of Ukraine in February rattles foreign exchange markets.

Since the dollar acts as the global reserve currency, meaning most global trade is priced in dollars, it's nearly 20% Y/Y rise bodes poorly for the rest of the world. For instance, the cost of dollar-denominated debt increases for emerging markets, thus hampering their ability to service those debts.

"Many companies and countries have effective currency mismatches, having borrowed in dollars and earning local revenue," said Bob Elliott, chief investment officer at Unlimited.

Elsewhere, the Federal Open Market Committee is widely expected to raise its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points for a third straight time Wednesday. Simultaneously, Fed policymakers are set to release their latest economic projections via its dot plot to shed more light on where they expect interest rates to go from current levels through 2023.

"We expect a 75bp rate hike by the Fed today, accompanied by a hawkish tone and Dot Plot projections which may show a terminal rate around 4.25-4.50%," ING economists wrote in a report. "We think this could keep risk sentiment fragile and offer further support to the dollar." Note the Fed's current funds rate target range stands at 2.25%-2.50%.

Related ETFs: Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) and WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU).

