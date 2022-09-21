Clovis Oncology rises on clinical supply agreement with Isotopia
Sep. 21, 2022 9:04 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) said on Wednesday it had signed a clinical supply agreement that would provide it with Isotopia’s lutetium-177 n.c.a. for use in the development of FAP-2286, fibroblast activation protein, that targets therapeutic candidate.
- (CLVS) has risen 4.5% before the bell.
- FAP-2286 is currently being developed in the Phase 1/2 study to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.
- The agreement covers an initial period of two years.
- "Over the past four years, Isotopia has strengthened its supply chain to support the growing global demand and need for higher supply security," said Keren Moshkoviz, Deputy CEO and BD at Isotopia.
- FAP is highly expressed by cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) which are found in the majority of cancer types, but with limited expression in healthy fibroblasts, potentially making it a suitable target across a wide range of tumors.
