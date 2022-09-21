EBET scales 11% on improvements in net loss and adjusted EBITDA for first two months of Q4

Sep. 21, 2022 9:10 AM ETEBET, Inc. (EBET)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) reports progress significant progress in reducing net loss and increasing adjusted EBITDA for the two months ended August 2022.
  • Net loss for this two-month period to be $3.8M, with an adjusted EBITDA that was approximately breakeven based on unaudited interim financial results.
  • This compares to Q3 net loss of $9M and negative adjusted EBITDA of $4M.
  • Represents an average turnaround of ~$1.7M per month in net loss and $1.4M per month in adjusted EBITDA for the two months ended August 2022.
  • Stock rises 11.2% during pre-market.

