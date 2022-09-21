UnitedHealthcare, Peloton announce expanded agreement
Sep. 21, 2022 9:11 AM ETUnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH), PTONBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- UnitedHealthcare, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), announced on Wednesday an expanded agreement with fitness equipment company Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON).
- The expanded deal makes up to 10M UNH commercial members become eligible for a yearlong subscription to the Peloton App Membership (PTON) or receive a 3-month waiver toward a Peloton All-Access Membership at no additional cost as part of their health benefits.
- At the end of the yearlong subscription, UnitedHealthcare (UNH) plan participants will be able to renew the Peloton App Membership at the market rate directly through Peloton (PTON).
- Additionally, eligible UnitedHealthcare (UNH) members in most states will receive preferred pricing on select Peloton connected fitness products, including the Peloton Bike, Bike+ and Tread.
- The Peloton offer is already included in most UnitedHealthcare fully insured employer-sponsored plans and is now available as an option for organizations with a self-funded plan and fewer than 3,000 employees and dependents.
- PTON shares are up 3% premarket
