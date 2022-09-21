Evolus concludes certain royalty payments related to settlement of IP rights dispute
Sep. 21, 2022 9:11 AM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)ABBVBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) said Wednesday it concluded certain royalty payments related to the 2021 settlement of litigation claims between the company, Medytox and Allergan - which is now part of AbbVie (ABBV).
- EOLS continues to expect its adj. gross profit margin for the quarter ending Dec. 31 to grow 68-71%.
- "The conclusion of these royalty payments represents the beginning of a significantly improved financial profile reflecting stronger profit margins, which keeps us on a path to reaching profitability," said EOLS CEO David Moatazedi.
