Evolus concludes certain royalty payments related to settlement of IP rights dispute

Sep. 21, 2022

  • Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) said Wednesday it concluded certain royalty payments related to the 2021 settlement of litigation claims between the company, Medytox and Allergan - which is now part of AbbVie (ABBV).
  • EOLS continues to expect its adj. gross profit margin for the quarter ending Dec. 31 to grow 68-71%.
  • "The conclusion of these royalty payments represents the beginning of a significantly improved financial profile reflecting stronger profit margins, which keeps us on a path to reaching profitability," said EOLS CEO David Moatazedi.

