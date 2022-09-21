SEC charges Cheetah Mobile's CEO and its former president with insider trading
Sep. 21, 2022 9:12 AM ETCheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) shares fall premarket as the SEC charged the CEO and the company’s former President with insider trading for selling Cheetah Mobile’s securities.
- In 2016, Sheng Fu and Ming Xu sold 96,000 Cheetah Mobile ADS under the trading plan and avoided losses of ~$203,290 and $100,127, respectively.
- The order also finds that Sheng Fu made materially misleading public statements about Cheetah Mobile’s revenue trends during the company’s March 2016 earnings call.
- Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, Sheng Fu and Ming Xu agreed to cease-and-desist orders, undertakings relating to their future securities trading, and to pay civil penalties of $556,580 and $200,254, respectively.
- CMCM -7.90% premarket to $2.65.
Comments (2)