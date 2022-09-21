Novocure creates new CNS focused franchise to renew growth in brain cancer business

Sep. 21, 2022 9:14 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

CNS - acronym on cubes on a light background with a capacity with tablets

Zhanna Hapanovich

  • Oncology company Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) on Wednesday announced the creation of a central nervous system focused cancers franchise.
  • NVCR's chief development officer Frank Leonard was named president of the new organization, U.S. CNS Cancers Franchise.
  • The franchise was "intended to renew focus on growth in Novocure’s glioblastoma (GBM) business," NVCR said in a statement.
  • NVCR in July reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss on the back of increased costs.
  • "This new organization will add resources, streamline decision-making and improve coordination," the company added.
  • NVCR stock +2.5% to $84.50 in premarket trading.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.