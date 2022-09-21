Novocure creates new CNS focused franchise to renew growth in brain cancer business
Sep. 21, 2022 9:14 AM ETNovoCure Limited (NVCR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Oncology company Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) on Wednesday announced the creation of a central nervous system focused cancers franchise.
- NVCR's chief development officer Frank Leonard was named president of the new organization, U.S. CNS Cancers Franchise.
- The franchise was "intended to renew focus on growth in Novocure’s glioblastoma (GBM) business," NVCR said in a statement.
- NVCR in July reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss on the back of increased costs.
- "This new organization will add resources, streamline decision-making and improve coordination," the company added.
- NVCR stock +2.5% to $84.50 in premarket trading.
