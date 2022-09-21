Charter CEO Rutledge becoming executive chairman; Winfrey taking helm

  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Tom Rutledge is exiting that post and moving to take over as executive chairman Dec. 1, and the new CEO is Christopher Winfrey.
  • Retiring CEO Rutledge will serve as executive chairman until Nov. 30, 2023.
  • Most recently, Winfrey has been Charter's chief operating officer, after a long stint as chief financial officer.
  • The company has also appointed Richard DiGeronimo as its president of Product and Technology. That move is also effective Dec. 1.
  • “It has been an honor and a pleasure to lead Charter and this incredible team over the past 10 years,” said Rutledge. “We have grown the company through innovation and strategic investments and have positioned Charter to provide the best converged connectivity products and services available today."
  • On Tuesday, the company was on the receiving end of a court decision penalizing it $1.15B in a Texas murder case.

