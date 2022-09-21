Cowen has Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) slotted as a top pick in the restaurant sector after meeting with management and conducting its own consumer survey.

Andrew Charles and team said they remain encouraged by Chipotle's (CMG) "symbiotic" sales playbook focused on digital, social responsibility, impactful menu innovation, as well an advertising budget growing in-line with sales. Even faster thru-put is noted to be an advantage for the chain.

Crucial to the bull thesis on Chipotle (CMG), Charles highlighted that proprietary survey data for value perceptions amongst 2,500 respondents proportionate to U.S. Census data & Chipotle's core 18-34 year old customer indicated a widening value perceptions in comparison to fast casual peers. Those survey results are seen boding well for customers' ability to digest CMG price increases in excess of the industry's 8.0% level.

Cowen models for CMG same store sales growth of 6% in Q3 vs. 5.5% consensus, 8.5% in Q4 vs. 8.5% consensus, and 6% in 2023 vs. 5.5% consensus. Longer term, the firm has increased confidence in targeted 27% restaurant margins at $3M sales volumes. The firm has an Outperform rating on CMG and price target of $1,950.

