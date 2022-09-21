Trimble Ventures invests in construction tech startup Civ Robotics
Sep. 21, 2022 9:24 AM ETTrimble Inc. (TRMB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Trimble Ventures (NASDAQ:TRMB) announced Wednesday its investment in San Francisco-based construction tech startup, Civ Robotics.
- The investment terms were not disclosed.
- Civ Robotics technology supports surveyors and field workers and helps remove the burden of repetitive and risky work," said Aviad Almagor, vice president, technology innovation at Trimble and technology advisor for Trimble Ventures. "Civ Robotics uses Trimble's high-precision GNSS positioning technology and surveying software to improve productivity and increase safety.
- The company told Civ Robotics will be showcased during the Trimble Dimensions+ User Conference held November 7-9 in Las Vegas.
