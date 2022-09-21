Defense stocks jump after Putin calls up more troops in Ukraine war
Defense contractors rose on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered reservists to mobilize in an escalation of the war in Ukraine. He also made a veiled threat of nuclear attack after criticizing the West for providing Ukraine with weapons.
General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) up 2.4% to $234.61 at 9:41 a.m. ET
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) up 3.5% to $240.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) rose 3% to $433 a share.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) up 3% to $235.31
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) climbed 3.3% to $510.37.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) up 3.2% to $87.83.
Seeking Alpha columnist Ivo Kolchev has a Hold rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) on its valuation. Contributor Leo Nelissen rates Raytheon (RTX) as a Buy on a recovery in defense spending.
