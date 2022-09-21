Defense contractors rose on Wednesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered reservists to mobilize in an escalation of the war in Ukraine. He also made a veiled threat of nuclear attack after criticizing the West for providing Ukraine with weapons.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) up 2.4% to $234.61 at 9:41 a.m. ET

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) up 3.5% to $240.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) rose 3% to $433 a share.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) up 3% to $235.31

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) climbed 3.3% to $510.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) up 3.2% to $87.83.

Seeking Alpha columnist Ivo Kolchev has a Hold rating on Lockheed Martin (LMT) on its valuation. Contributor Leo Nelissen rates Raytheon (RTX) as a Buy on a recovery in defense spending.