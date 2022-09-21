Comtech bags foreign military sales contract
Sep. 21, 2022 9:27 AM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) has been awarded a Foreign Military Sales (or FMS) contract for the Ukrainian Government.
- The FMS contract is for beyond line-of-sight communications terminals and upgrades to the country’s existing systems.
- In March, company donated identical systems to those now being purchased to the international effort to support the defense of Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian government.
- “Global militaries have relied on our Comtech Systems division to consistently provide robust communications solutions globally for over forty years and our new state-of-the-art radio-modem technology is a game changer in the marketplace,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Ken Peterman.
