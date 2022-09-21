SOPHiA GENETICS partnering with Boundless Bio on oncogene cancer therapies

Sep. 21, 2022 9:30 AM ETSOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Blood sample for oncogene test

jarun011/iStock via Getty Images

  • SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) has entered a partnership with precision oncology company Boundless Bio to develop therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers.
  • Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapies (ecDTx) as well as a precision diagnostic method called ECHO (ecDNA Harboring Oncogenes) to detect ecDNA from a patient's tumor sequencing data.
  • SOPHiA (SOPH) said its ability to harmonize data derived from diverse genomic instruments combined with Boundless Bio's drug development capabilities can optimize patient selection and clinical trial design and support a network of hospitals and academic centers to deliver new treatment options for oncogene amplified cancers.
  • SOPHiA (SOPH) also recently entered into an agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to allow its global network of healthcare providers access to MSK's proprietary tumor sequencing tests.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views SOPHiA (SOPH) as a hold with high marks for growth and valuation.

