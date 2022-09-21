Taylor Farms, North America's largest producer of healthy fresh foods, said Wednesday it is partnering with Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy to install a microgrid designed to power the entire 450K sq ft food processing plant in San Juan Bautista, California, taking the facility completely off the traditional energy grid.

Bloom Energy (BE) designed the microgrid, working with Ameresco (AMRC) and Concept Clean Energy, combining 6 MW of Bloom fuel cells, 2 MW of solar power from Concept Clean Energy, and a 2MW/4MWh battery into a microgrid that is designed to power Taylor Farms' largest facility; the fuel cells will run on natural gas but can be converted to run on hydrogen in the future.

"Our partnership with Taylor Farms and Ameresco is a landmark demonstration of the capabilities that innovative, clean energy companies have to provide uninterrupted low-carbon power to large-scale facilities," Bloom Energy (BE) Executive VP Sharelynn Moore said.

