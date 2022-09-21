Manitex announces $3M follow-on contract with military customer
Sep. 21, 2022
- Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) has announced that it has received a continuation order valued at up to $3M, for articulated cranes, from an international military agency.
- The order represents follow-on business to an established international military customer, meeting rigid specifications and with lifting capacity to 42 tons.
- Delivery is scheduled to occur sequentially during the next year.
- With a reported a backlog of $214M as of June 30, 2022 and subject to market conditions and the supply chain, management anticipates that net sales, gross margins, Adj. EBITDA, and Adj. Net Income for the FY 2022 will all compare favorably to 2021, and that continued growth is expected into 2023.
