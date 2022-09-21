TD Bank, Target extend U.S. credit card pact through 2030

Sep. 21, 2022 9:29 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), TGT, TD:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Targets Profits Rise 12 Percent In First Quarter

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • TD  Bank (NYSE:TD) will continue to be the exclusive issuer of the Target (NYSE:TGT) co-branded and private label consumer credit cards through a multi-year contract extension, the companies said Wednesday.
  • Earlier in the year, Target (TGT) and TD (TD) expanded the RedCard Mastercard program at the point of sale in Target stores and on Target.com, to originate co-branded cards.
  • "RedCard holders are among Target's most engaged guests," said Gemma Kubaut, president of Financial & Retail Services at Target.
  • TD (TD) first acquired Target's (TGT) U.S. credit card portfolio in 2013.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.