TD Bank, Target extend U.S. credit card pact through 2030
Sep. 21, 2022 9:29 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), TGT, TD:CABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- TD Bank (NYSE:TD) will continue to be the exclusive issuer of the Target (NYSE:TGT) co-branded and private label consumer credit cards through a multi-year contract extension, the companies said Wednesday.
- Earlier in the year, Target (TGT) and TD (TD) expanded the RedCard Mastercard program at the point of sale in Target stores and on Target.com, to originate co-branded cards.
- "RedCard holders are among Target's most engaged guests," said Gemma Kubaut, president of Financial & Retail Services at Target.
- TD (TD) first acquired Target's (TGT) U.S. credit card portfolio in 2013.
