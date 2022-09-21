Sotera Health draws double downgrade at JPMorgan after legal setback

Sep. 21, 2022 9:30 AM ETSotera Health Company (SHC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • JPMorgan downgraded the sterilization service provider Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) to Underweight from Overweight on Wednesday after a Cook County jury in Illinois found its Sterigenics unit was liable for claims that one of its plants may have caused breast cancer.
  • The company was ordered to pay $363M in the first of more than 700 such cases where Sterigenics faces charges over carcinogenic emissions for decades.
  • “With 700+ individual lawsuits remaining, we see risk skewed to the downside relative to our coverage universe,” JPMorgan analysts led by Casey Woodring wrote, lowering the SHC price target to $9 from $26 per share.
  • In a follow-up meeting, the management announced plans to appeal the decision and noted that the pending cases are not class-action and differ significantly on a case-by-case basis, JPMorgan analysts noted.
  • However, the team argues that even if a fraction of future lawsuits succeed, the size of the payment and the number of unresolved cases mean SHC is vulnerable to potentially unaffordable payouts.
  • On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs also downgraded SHC after the legal setback.

