Bank of England to raise key rate by 50bps at upcoming meeting - Pantheon Macro
Sep. 21, 2022 9:31 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee will lift its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 2.25% at Thursday's gathering, Pantheon Macro wrote in a series of Twitter posts Wednesday.
- That would diverge from investor's expectations of a more aggressive 75-bp increase in a move that would mirror that of the European Central Bank in early September, as well as the Federal Reserve's upcoming rate decision Wednesday afternoon.
- "Hawkish surprises from the MPC have been far less common than dovish ones over the last year," Pantheon Macro pointed out, adding that "Governor Bailey has given no clear hints that a 75bp hike is likely, in contrast to his open discussion of a 50bp hike ahead of the August meeting."
- As the BOE seeks to bring down persistent inflationary pressures, "we think that the Committee will deem a 50bp increase this week to be consistent with its pledge to act 'forcefully,'" the economic intelligence provider explained.
- Previously, (Sep. 13) Bank of England seen lifting policy rate to 4% by August 2023.
