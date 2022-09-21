Walmart to hire around 40K workers for upcoming holiday season
Sep. 21, 2022
- Retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to hire fewer seasonal employees to serve this holiday season.
- The company plans to hire around 40,000 mostly seasonal workers vs. company's last year demand to hire around 150,000 permanent employees to work over the holidays and beyond.
- Shrinking demand for some products, higher prices and tighter household budgets are affecting hiring.
- The jobless rate reached 3.7%, its highest level since February.
- On Sept 7, UPS (UPS) announced to hire more than 100,000 workers to help handle the holiday rush this season.
- Earlier this month, Amazon (AMZN) Chief Executive Andy Jassy said his company is slowing down the rate at which it is hiring new employees after the pandemic boom may have led to overexpansion.
