Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) announced the closing of a “strategic transaction” to secure $35M in convertible debt financing on Wednesday morning.

According to the announcement, the transaction, in addition to bolstering the balance sheet, includes a $32M investment from a special purpose vehicle formed by Ayon Capital and Retail Ecommerce Ventures, owner of consumer brands including Pier 1 Imports, Linens ‘n Things, and Modell’s Sporting Goods.

“We believe the closing of the Transaction provides Tuesday Morning with sufficient liquidity to pay down creditor and supplier obligations and sufficient liquidity to support operations moving forward,” the company said.

The transaction also affords the retailer access to Retail Ecommerce Ventures’ fulfillment network and overall capabilities. Additionally, a licensing agreement with Pier 1 Imports is included in the transaction.

Retail Ecommerce Ventures founders Tai Lopez and Dr. Alex Mehr voiced confidence in the road ahead for the retailer that only recently emerged from bankruptcy.

“There is tremendous long-term opportunity for Tuesday Morning in the home goods and décor category, particularly as more homeowners and renters embrace online channels,” they said. “We believe that being able to offer a high-touch omni-channel experience will become a differentiator for Tuesday Morning in the years to come.”

Shares of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) rose on Wednesday's open before retreating into the early trading session.

