Maris-Tech enters agreement with defense company for up to $0.5M in orders

Sep. 21, 2022 9:42 AM ETMaris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK), MTEKWBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) has entered into an agreement with a leading Israeli defense company for up to $0.5M in purchase orders for Maris-Tech's Opal platform, which is based on its advanced Jupiter AI platform.
  • Pursuant to this agreement, the customer has placed a purchase order for $0.2M in units and Maris-Tech expects additional orders to be placed in Q4 2022.
  • This is the Company's second order from the defense company, which prior to this agreement placed an order in the amount of $0.3M.
  • "We believe in Jupiter AI’s potential to become an essential component for surveillance products and civilian application." said Israel Bar, CEO.

