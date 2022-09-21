Bollinger Motors, Wabash partner to develop all-electric refrigerated delivery truck
Sep. 21, 2022 9:44 AM ETMullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), WNCBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bollinger Motors, which recently became a majority-owned company of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN), announced on Wednesday a partnership with truck body and trailer manufacturer Wabash (NYSE:WNC) to develop last-mile refrigerated delivery electric truck.
- As part of the deal, Wabash's (WNC) lightweight composite technology, EcoNex Technology, will be integrated with Bollinger's Class 4 electric chassis cab to produce an all-electric truck.
- The EcoNex tech is crafted from composite material that makes it more durable, lighter and more thermally efficient than other commercial products.
- The all-electric truck will offer increased total payload capacity due to lower overall weight and improvement in thermal efficiency compared to conventional design.
- MULN shares were down ~6% shortly before 9.45AM ET
