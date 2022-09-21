Whirlpool signs wind power purchase deal to reach 100% renewable U.S. plants by 2023

Whirlpool Corporation headquarters in Benton Harbor, Michigan, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) ramps up its investments in renewable energy as the company signed Wednesday second wind virtual power purchase agreement in the off-site clean energy.
  • This latest agreement with ENGIE North America will represent 53 megawatts of clean, renewable wind energy over 12 years, which would mean removing about 30,633 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the roads each year.
  • "When this VPPA with ENGIE becomes fully operational in 2023, we expect to offset 100 percent of our U.S. plant electricity emissions," noted management.
  • The move comes in line with company's commitment to reach net zero emissions in its plants and operations by 2030.
