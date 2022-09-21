W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) stock gained on Wednesday after outlining a bullish long-term sales trajectory.

Included in the targets were net sales between $19 and $20B by 2025, representing 8% to 10% compounded annual growth, adjusted operating margin of approximately 14.5%, and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $40. The latter would represent significant growth from full-year 2022 guidance of $27.25 to $28.75, which was affirmed on Wednesday.

Additionally, operating cash flow is forecast to reach approximately $2B by 2025 while annual capital expenditures between $500 and $600M per year are targeted for 2023 through 2025.

"We have made significant progress over the last several years by starting with the customer and focusing on what matters to drive strong results," CEO D.G. Macpherson said. "With a commitment to provide a flawless experience and tangible value for our customers, we are gaining momentum and remain well-positioned to create significant shareholder value by delivering on our financial targets over the next three years."

Shares rose 1.62% on Wednesday ahead of an investor event wherein management plans to outline its long-term targets and steps toward those goals, while also highlighting steps to shore up its supply chain. Details on ESG initiatives are also slated to be on display.

Read more on the company’s long-term targets and investor day presentations.