BetMGM partners with NBC Sports on Sunday Night Football

BetMGM announced today a new partnership for the 2022 NFL season highlighted by weekly integrations on Football Night in America and content across other NBC Sports platforms.

BetMGM will be featured on the Sunday football show in a variety of content including a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry.

The segment will highlight storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock and Universo.

BetMGM is a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Entain Plc. (OTCPK:GMVHF) in the U.S. aimed at growing out the sports betting and online gaming business. BetMGM is the exclusive sports betting division of MGM, both online and in MGM casinos nationwide.

NBC Sports is division of NBCUniversal, which itself is a subsidiary of Comcast (CMCSA).

The deal is similar to the one announced last week by Amazon and DraftKings (DKNG) with the Thursday Night Football coverage.