Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said Wednesday that production has been halted at its 240K bbl/day Gravenchon oil refinery and petrochemical complex in France due to strike action.

French unions CGT and Force Ouvriere called for a strike at the plants on the evening of September 20 following wage negotiations with the company over growing inflation in Europe.

"Refinery and petrochemical operations are then impacted with reduced throughput, supply and truck loading are also impacted, [which] may impact our customers, contractors, suppliers, and employees in a challenging energy market environment," the company said.

