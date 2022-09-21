August Existing Home Sales: -0.4% to 4.80M vs. 4.70M consensus and 4.82M prior (revised from 4.81M).

That's the seventh straight month of declines in the wake of surging mortgage rates and elevated home prices.

The median existing home sales price climbed to $389,500, down from $403.8K in July, but +7.7% from a year earlier.

"Nonetheless, homeowners are doing well with near nonexistent distressed property sales and home prices still higher than a year ago,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

Inventory of unsold existing homes was 1.28M units in August, down 1.5% from July and unchanged from the year-ago period. That's equivalent to 3.2-month supply at the current sales pace, matching July's reading and up from 2.6 in August 2021.

“Inventory will remain tight in the coming months and even for the next couple of years,” Yun added. “Some homeowners are unwilling to trade up or trade down after locking in historically-low mortgage rates in recent years, increasing the need for more new-home construction to boost supply.”

