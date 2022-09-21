Grainger provides strategic update, outlook 2025

Sep. 21, 2022 10:02 AM ETW.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
  • Grainger (NYSE:GWW) expects total company FY 2025 performance targets of net sales between $19B-20B, representing 8% to 10% compounded annual growth compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance of $15.1B (consensus $17.98B)
  • Adjusted operating margin of ~14.5%, representing approximately 70 basis points of improvement compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance of 13.8%.
  • Adjusted EPS of ~$40, a 43% increase compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance of $28 (consensus $27.96).
  • Operating cash flow of ~$2B, a 54% increase compared to the mid-point of 2022 guidance at $1.3B.
  • Expected annual capital expenditures between $500M and $600M per year for 2023 through 2025.
  • Company also reaffirms its prior full year 2022 guidance, previously provided on July 29, 2022, including 14.5% to 16.5% total company daily sales growth, and adjusted EPS between $27.25 to $28.75, up 37% to 45% compared to 2021.

