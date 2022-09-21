Hestia Insight subsidiary enters consulting agreement with RecentCare Biomedical
Sep. 21, 2022 10:02 AM ETHestia Insight Inc. (HSTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Hestia Insight's (OTCQB:HSTA) wholly owned subsidiary, Hestia Investments, has entered into a strategic consulting agreement with RecentCare Biomedical, to provide strategic consulting and corporate advisory services including developing sales, marketing and distribution of RecentCare’s products in the U.S.
- In the advanced wound care sector, RecentCare is developing a transdermal drug delivery system and the products are patented with proprietary trade secrets.
- “Advanced wound care is an over nine billion industry worldwide, growing at more than five percent annually, and soon will be a five billion industry in the U.S." said Edward Lee, Hestia Insight’s CEO and Chairman.
Comments