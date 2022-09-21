Toronto-Dominion makes investment in carbon project, forms carbon advisory unit
- Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) will make a C$10M (US$7.5M) investment in the Boreal Wildlands Carbon Project in Hearst, Northern Ontario, the largest single private conservation project ever undertaken in Canada, the company said Wednesday.
- It is also forming a Carbon Advisory business, as part of its ESG Solutions group (formerly the Sustainable Finance and Corporate Transitions group), to provide low-carbon solutions that solutions using TD Securities' capital markets expertise and client relationships. Andrew Hall will lead the TDS Carbon Advisory team.
- The Boreal Wildlands Carbon Project, developed by the Nature Conservancy of Canada, is meant to protect almost 1,500 square kilometers of boreal forest. Canada's boreal forests hold more than 10% of the world's land-based carbon reserves.
- Through its investment in the project, TD Securities ("TDS") will help conserve more than 350,000 acres (145,173 hectares) of mixed hardwood and softwood boreal forest in Northern Ontario. As part of the agreement with NCC, TDS will receive access to a portion of the carbon offsets generated from the project.
