With the U.S. midterm elections less than two months away, TikTok (BDNCE) is implementing new protocols aimed at reducing politicians use of the short-form video site to bolster their campaigns.

According to the company, it will soon ban all political fundraising on its platform. The move will apply to all politicians and political groups looking to raise funds via TikTok (BDNCE) videos.

Blake Chandlee, TikTok's president of global business solutions, said in a company blog post that the ban would cover situations such as videos with a politician directly asking for donations, or directing viewers to a website for making donations.

Chandlee said that by taking such steps, as well as banning political advertising, it is "aiming to strike a balance between enabling people to discuss the issues that are relevant to their lives while also protecting the creative, entertaining platform that our community wants."

The company is also turning off advertising and monetization features such as gifting and tipping for politicians and political parties.

TikTok (BDNCE) originally banned political advertisements on its platform in 2019.

Last week, TikTok's parent company, ByteDance (BDNCE) reportedly offered to buy back $3B worth of the company's stock as it has put plans to go public on the back burner for the foreseeable future.