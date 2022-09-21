Ozop Energy Solutions announces first dealership for vehicle service contracts for EVs
Sep. 21, 2022 10:16 AM ETOzop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OZSC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ozop Energy Solutions (OTCPK:OZSC) has signed its first auto dealership to sell Vehicle Service Contracts for Electric Vehicles.
- Under the Marketing and Claims Services Agreement, Sansone Nissan can sell EV VSC’s through their Finance and Insurance department.
- Also, pursuant to the agreement with GSFSGroup, the Co. can receive an Agent fee of up to $500, from which it will need to compensate any sub-agents associated with the sale of any EV VSC.
- “We are extremely happy to welcome Sansone Jr’s Windsor Nissan to the Ozop Plus family and are grateful for their patience being the pilot dealership for our team to onboard." said Brian Conway, CEO.
Comments