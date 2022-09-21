The Beneficient Group, a provider of alternative asset investor services, plans to go public through merger with SPAC Avalon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AVAC) that pegs the enterprise value of the combined company at $3.5B.

Avalon said the deal will generate gross proceeds of $200M from its trust for the combined company, assuming no redemptions by Avalon shareholders. The merger is expected to close during the first half of 2023.

The combined company will be called Beneficient, with shares expected to trade on Nasdaq.

The Beneficient Group provides liquidity, data, custody and trust services to alternative asset investors. Avalon said that while the company's primary business segments were profitable on an operating basis for 2021, the consolidated company was not.

Avalon went public through an initial public offering in October 2021 that raised $180M.