BP's (NYSE:BP) Husky Toledo refinery in Ohio has been shut down Wednesday after two employees died from injuries in a fire at the facility.

BP (BP) said the fire was extinguished last night and the refinery remains offline; the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is not known.

The refinery can process up to 160K bbl/day of crude oil, providing the U.S. Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt and other products.

BP (BP) announced last month it had agreed to sell its 50% interest in the Husky Toledo refinery to joint venture partner Cenovus Energy (CVE).

An electrical fire at BP's (BP) Whiting refinery in Indiana last month caused the company to temporarily shut that facility.