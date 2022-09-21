The housing market in Seattle, Washington is cooling faster than anywhere in the U.S. as "homebuyers are feeling the sting of rising home prices, higher mortgage rates and inflation very sharply," Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather said Wednesday.

That's derived from Redfin's analysis ranking the 100 most populated U.S. metro areas based on how quickly they're slowing from February to August. The real estate brokerage used a raft of metrics ranging from prices to speed of home sales.

Seattle is among the 15 most expensive U.S. housing markets, the report showed, hence less sellers are listing their homes and less buyers are making offers. As a testament to the metro's cooldown, about 34% fewer homes were sold within two weeks in August vs. a year before, compared with a 7% rise in February, Redfin noted.

Furthermore, the top 10 fastest-cooling markets featured either West Coast markets that have been expensive post-pandemic, or places that became less affordable during the pandemic as homebuyers relocated. That being said, Les Vegas, Nevada took the second slot followed by San Jose, California.

"They’re slowing down partly because so many people have been priced out and partly because last year’s record-low rates made them unsustainably hot,” Fairweather added. “The good news is that the slowdown is dampening competition and giving those who can still afford to buy more negotiating power.”

