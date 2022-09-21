OceanPal enters time charter contract for m/v Baltimore
Sep. 21, 2022 10:35 AM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) has taken delivery of the m/v Baltimore and chartered it to Hyundai Glovis for a gross charter rate of $15K/day.
- The 2005 built Capesize dry bulk vessel of 177,243 dwt was chartered for a trip of about thirty-five days. In the event that the trip duration exceeds 40 days, the gross charter rate will be $18K/day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for each additional day. The charter commenced earlier today.
- The employment is estimated to generate approximately $600K of gross revenue for the scheduled period of the time charter.
