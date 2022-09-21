Dividend-based exchange traded funds have seen a large influx of investor capital since the start of the Federal Reserve’s rate hike cycle, which began back in mid-March. Meanwhile, the world’s largest ETF SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY), which tracks the benchmark S&P 500, has experienced outflows over that time.

The move of capital towards the dividend space highlights the fact that investors remain uncertain about the outlook of the broader market. The data suggests that market participants have trimmed their positions in popular large-cap names and have headed to the more traditional safety plays in places like dividend funds.

Since the first of the recent Fed hikes took place back on March 17, SPY has seen $1.65B exit the door. At the same time, the five largest dividend ETFs together accumulated $17.87B. Of the five, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has attracted the most significant capital, taking in $6.85B.

At the same time the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) pulled in $5.68B, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) amassed $2.00B, the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) took in $1.91B and iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) attracted $1.43B.

Fund flow data is per etfdb.com.

Moreover, Powell and the Fed have now increased rates by 225 basis points since March with recent hikes of 25bp, 50bp, 75bp and 75bp which took place in March, May, June and July respectively. Dating back to the beginning of the rate hike cycle in March, SPY, SCHD, VYM, DGRO, VIG, and DVY are -10.7%, -8.4%, -7.4%, -7.8%, -8.2%, and -4.8%, respectively.

In broader market news, major averages cautiously trade higher ahead of the Fed rate decision that is coming this afternoon.