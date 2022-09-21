iRhythm falls after reaffirming 2022 guidance
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shed ~9% in the morning hours Wednesday after the medical device maker reiterated its 2022 guidance and provided long-term forecast ahead of its Analyst & Investor Day.
- “Going forward, we see a clear growth path to $1 billion in revenue by 2027 supported by our core business in the U.S. and internationally,” Chief Executive Quentin Blackford said.
- “In the last 5 years, we have served more than 4 million patients and delivered compounded annual revenue growth of over 30%,” he added.
- IRTC reiterated its 2022 guidance indicating $415M – $425M in revenue and 68% – 69% in gross margins with $375M – $385M in adj. operating expenses. The adj. EBITDA for the year is expected to reach negative $12.5M – $17.5M.
- The company projects over $1B in revenue in 2027, implying ~20% CAGR from the mid-point of 2022 guidance.
- The gross margin and adj. EBITDA margins are expected to reach ~73% and ~15% marking ~450bps and ~1,850 bps improvements from the mid-point of 2022 guidance, respectively.
- Street forecasts suggest $802.6M in revenue for the company in 2026.
