Sonnet Bio falls for second day post reverse stock split, announces progress in two trials
Sep. 21, 2022 10:49 AM ETSonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) on Wednesday said initial safety had been reviewed and dose escalation was underway in two phase 1 clinical trials of its SON-1010 therapeutic asset.
- Shares of the micro-cap cancer biotech were trading 7.3% lower at $1.40. This follows a 12.2% loss yesterday. The company implemented a 1-for-14 reverse stock split on Monday.
- The trials, called SB101 and SB102, have together dosed 19 subjects to date, Sonnet (SONN) said in a statement.
- Both trials are investigating SON-1010 for the treatment of cancers.
- SON-1010 is Sonnet's (SONN) version of human interleukin 12. Interleukins are a group of cytokines made by white blood cells and other cells which regulate immune responses. Laboratory made interleukins are used to boost the immune system in cancer therapy.
- Additional safety and cytokine-specific data from the two early-stage trials are expected in Q4, the company said.
