Iran's central bank to start a CBDC pilot in push for new type of national currency
Sep. 21, 2022 10:54 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- As part of its plan to develop a new version of its national currency, the Central Bank of Iran will reportedly start testing a central bank digital currency ("CBDC") on Thursday.
- The central bank's goal of designing the digital rial is to "turn banknotes into a programmable entity," according to a release from the newsroom associated with the country's Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.
- The digital rial is not designed to compete with cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC-USD) because CBDCs are centralized, whereas cryptos are decentralized, the report said. Note a CBDC represents a digital form of a fiat currency, such as the U.S. dollar, issued by a central bank like the Federal Reserve.
- The CBI's move comes on the heels of Hong Kong's plans to start trailing its CBDC in the fourth quarter.
- In 2021, Iran shut down crypto mining to save power to avoid winter blackouts.
Comments (1)