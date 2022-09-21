The travel and leisure sector underperformed the broad market early on Wednesday with investors edge ahead of the Federal Reserve's announcement on interest rates later in the day and the potential impact of Russia's partial military mobilization being weighed.

Airline stocks in particular showed weakness, including drops for global and domestic carriers. In the first 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday, there were declines for Hawaiian Holdings (HA) -6.72%, Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) -5.65%, United Airlines (UAL) -5.20%, SkyWest (SKYW) -4.88%, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) -4.49%, and American Airlines Group (AAL) -3.85%.

Other notable travel and leisure decliners included Tripadvisor (TRIP) -6.35%, Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) -5.91%, Trip.com (TCOM) -5.56%, Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) -5.25%, Expedia Group (EXPE) -5.22%, Carnival (CCL) -5.15%, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) -4.91%, Drive Shack (DS) -4.87%, Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) -4.37%, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) -4.20%, Travel + Leisure (TNL) -3.95%, Booking Holdings (BKNG) -3.85%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) -3.33%, Airbnb (ABNB) -3.15%, SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) -2.72%, and Cedar Fair (FUN) -2.42%.

Those drops came with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index poking out small gains.

