Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has seen heavy worker turnover amounting to hundreds of exits since purported buyer Elon Musk met with employees in June, Insider reports.

A highly anticipated first visit between Twitter's employees and their company's billionaire buyer covered topics including his hunt for 1B users, and the prospect of layoffs, with Musk saying "the company needs to get healthy."

In the three weeks after that all-hands gathering, about 100 workers left, according to the report - and as of late September the company saw a net loss of more than 700 full-time workers globally, with many citing Musk and instability as reasons.

A February disclosure said Twitter had about 7,500 employees, which grew to about 8,200 in June - but it's now lost roughly the same amount it's hired in 2022, and the workforce has shrunk by a net 9%, according to the report.

For Twitter's (TWTR) part, it says it expected more attrition even before reaching a deal with Musk, in the face of rising macroeconomic challenges.

Musk wasted little time in the June all-hands meeting getting to the topic of the $44B transaction to buy the company, saying the media wasn't representing his deal correctly.

Musk is due to sit for a deposition next week in Twitter's lawsuit attempting to force him to complete the deal.