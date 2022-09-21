CarbonMeta Research signs patent agreement With KAUST for processing methane into hydrogen and carbon
- CarbonMeta Technologies (OTCPK:COWI) has signed a patent license agreement with King Abdul University of Science and Technology for methane catalytic decomposition to produce hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products affordably and without CO2 pollutants.
By signing this agreement with KAUST, CarbonMeta Research plans to work cooperatively with the organization to commercialize microwave catalysis of methane for the production of clean hydrogen fuel and high-value carbon products using custom-designed microwave reactors.
This process complements the plastics microwave catalysis technology that CarbonMeta Research is commercializing with the University of Oxford.
"Licensing this patent from KAUST is a first step to commercialising a breakthrough technology that has great potential worldwide. We believe that this microwave catalysis technology has the potential to deliver low-cost hydrogen through joint venture partnerships with natural gas production companies as well as biowaste companies that produce methane." said Mohammed Khalil, Managing Director of CarbonMeta Research UK.
