Orion announces an acquisition in the Las Animas Gas fields of Colorado
Sep. 21, 2022 11:04 AM ETOrion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. (OODH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Orion Diversified Holding (OTCPK:OODH) has announced that it has closed on an acquisition of a royalty interest in the Las Animas Gas fields of Colorado.
- The property consists of a 2.5% royalty in 200 acres, where Orion now has mineral ownership in 29,361 acres in all major US onshore oil and gas regions.
- "This is the 2nd acquisition we have made in Colorado in the past 4 months, and Orion is the operator owner on 1,127 acres in San Miguel County Colorado. When you add in our Eagle Ford Texas 1800 acre 3 well property, we have 2,927 acres ready for drilling." said Tom Lull, CEO.
Comments