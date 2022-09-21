Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) has closed four consent since Charlie Scharf started as CEO in 2019 and has received an outstanding CRA rating, he said Wednesday in a hearing held by the House Committee on Financial Services on holding megabanks accountable.

While the bank has made progress, it will take several years to bring the bank's culture up to where it should be, he added.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) will be sitting with $1T dollars and unable to deploy it to borrowers at "exactly the wrong time," when the economy worsens, due to higher capital requirements, said JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said its overdraft fees have dropped 60% as it introduced new accounts with no overdraft fees and reduced nonsufficient fund fees.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) CEO Jane Fraser said her bank was the first major bank to eliminate overdraft fees.

11:48 AM ET: Dimon sees Chinese banks as tomorrow's competition. They enjoy the support of the government and lower capital requirements, he pointed out. "I'm doing everything in my power to compete with the best Chinese banks in the world," he said.

11:45 AM ET: Raising interest rates will be painful, but it's needed to bring down inflation, especially housing prices, said Bank of America (BAC) CEO Moynihan. He's telling clients to prepare for slower growth.

11:35 AM ET: Dimon rattled off a list of issues that restrain economic growth, including high cost of health care, lack of investment in infrastructure, litigation, and education.

11:28 AM ET: JPMorgan's (JPM) Dimon said interest rates need to increase and quantitative easing was in place for too long.

11:23 AM ET: "The American consumer is still actually in good shape," Dimon said, but there are a number of factors that we still don't know the outcome such as the war in the Ukraine. He didn't repeat his "hurricane warning" that he sounded in June.

There's a small chance of a so-called "soft landing" and a chance of a milder recession, but factors such as the Ukraine war increase the risk for a harder landing.

Update at 11:18 AM ET: Speaking about the effect of higher interest rates, Fraser said: "It's early days in seeing the impact of high interest rates on consumers." So far, consumers' balance sheets have been in good shape, she said. She expects that FICO scores will drop as will saving rates.

U.S. Bank (USB) Chairman, President and CEO Andy Cecere said credit card spending has been increasing, and while payment rates are normalizing, they're still well above prepandemic levels.

Developing... check back for updates.

In prepared testimony, Dimon pushed back on higher capital requirements on the largest banks

